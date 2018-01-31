B-Roll: Paris Fintech Forum: THE European Fintech event of the year – Free Broadcast quality B-Roll footage of the Paris Fintech Forum will be available for download

Paris Fintech Forum (www.ParisFintechForum.com), THE European Fintech event of the year, gathered the whole Fintech Familly in the very center of Paris on January 2018, 30 & 31. 2000+ attendees, 200+ speakers – mostly CEOs -, 130+ fintechs on stage from more than 30 countries! Copyright free broadcast-quality footage, pre-recorded interviews and shot list will […]
Paris Fintech Forum (www.ParisFintechForum.com), THE European Fintech event of the year, gathered the whole Fintech...
Paris Fintech Forum (www.ParisFintechForum.com), THE European Fintech event of the year, gathered the whole Fintech...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...