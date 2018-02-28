Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
MEDIAS

BBC Africa Debate in Ghana asks: Is the older generation failing Africa's youth?


Alwihda Info | Par Info Alwihda - 28 Février 2018 modifié le 28 Février 2018 - 15:39


Graduation ceremony at a secondary school in Tanzania. Photo: Jonathan Kalan
Graduation ceremony at a secondary school in Tanzania. Photo: Jonathan Kalan

This Friday 2nd March, BBC Africa Debate  on the BBC World Service comes from Accra, Ghana. Presenters, Akwasi Sarpong and Amina Yuguda will be joined by a local audience and expert guests including Ghana’s former President John Agyekum Kufuor, Ethel Cofie (founder of Women in Tech Africa), Patrick Awuah (founder of the Ashesi University) and the young Ghanaian politician Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings. They will discuss whether the older African generation is creating the best possible start for the youth across the continent.

 

The African continent is home to one in six of the world's population and they are young - the median age is just 20.  The continent's political leaders tend to be from a much older generation. The debate will ask who has the best answers to the challenges facing the continent over the next generation? And ultimately, is the older generation failing Africa’s youth?

 

The programme will be available to hear on Friday 2nd March at 1900 GMT on the BBC World Service, here: BBC Africa Debate  . Listeners from across the continent can join the discussion by using the hashtag #BBCAfricaDebate on social media.

 

Presenter Amina Yuguda was the winner of 2017’s BBC World News Komla Dumor Award, this year’s award was launched in Ghana and is now open for applications – details can be found here: http://www.bbc.co.uk/mediacentre/worldnews/2018/komla-dumor-award




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Mardi 27 Février 2018 - 11:01 Un journaliste d'investigation et sa compagne violemment assassinés en Slovaquie

Mardi 26 Septembre 2017 - 12:45 Cameroun : Mise à Niveau Mag dans les kiosques

Samedi 13 Janvier 2018 - 01:09 Tchad : lancement officiel du journal Baromètre

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 27/02/2018

تصبح تشاد الدولة االفريقية االولى التي تلحق باالتفاقية حول المياه.

تصبح تشاد الدولة االفريقية االولى التي تلحق باالتفاقية حول المياه.

Tchad : "une nouvelle ère" dans la sécurisation des recettes de l'État Tchad : "une nouvelle ère" dans la sécurisation des recettes de l'État 27/02/2018

Populaires

Le PNUD se moque du peuple tchadien

28/02/2018

N'Djamena : des caravanes de sensibilisation sur l'assainissement de la ville

28/02/2018

Les leaders humanitaires se réunissent en Arabie Saoudite pour discuter d'innovation et de réforme

28/02/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Un terroriste islamiste s'exprime sans état d'âme
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 28/02/2018 - ​ Freeman Djido

Le PNUD se moque du peuple tchadien

Le PNUD se moque du peuple tchadien

Pahimi Albert, le corbillard des tchadiens Pahimi Albert, le corbillard des tchadiens 28/02/2018 - Freeman Djido

ANALYSE - 15/02/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Le changement de statut : ce que vous devez savoir

Le changement de statut : ce que vous devez savoir

Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : Le Conseil d’Etat assouplit les règles Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : Le Conseil d’Etat assouplit les règles 14/02/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 23/02/2018 - Maki HOUMED-GABA

Compte rendu de la conférence de l’opposition djiboutienne à Paris le dimanche 18 février

Compte rendu de la conférence de l’opposition djiboutienne à Paris le dimanche 18 février

Quand l’Agence de Presse algérienne APS se fait rappeler à l'ordre par le Chef de la diplomatie, Sergeï Lavrov Quand l’Agence de Presse algérienne APS se fait rappeler à l'ordre par le Chef de la diplomatie, Sergeï Lavrov 22/02/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.