Belgium opens 4 new embassies in Africa: Benin, Guinea, Mali and Niger

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Didier Reynders and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Development Cooperation Alexander De Croo announce the opening of 4 new Belgian embassies in Africa. The existing diplomatic bureaus in Cotonou (Benin), Conakry (Guinea), Bamako (Mali) and Niamey (Niger) will be upgraded to the rang of embassy as […]
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Didier Reynders and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Development Coope...
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Didier Reynders and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Development Coope...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...