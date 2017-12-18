Botswana hosts the International Symposium and Annual Conference of the 10YFP Sustainable Tourism Programme (STP)

Kasane, capital of Chobe District in Botswana, hosted tourism stakeholders to exchange experiences and knowledge of innovative approaches to enhance tourism and conservation planning, financing and marketing. Under the theme “Empowering Tourism Destinations’ Sustainability through Innovation”, the 10YFP STP International Symposium and Annual Conference also discussed the role of the tourism… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/botswana-hosts-the-international-symposium-and-annual-conf...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...