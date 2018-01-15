British Embassy in Addis Ababa hosts Cranfield University Alumni event

On 13th January , The British Embassy in Addis Ababa hosted an event for the UK’s Cranfield University Alumni in Ethiopia. The Alumni group comprised military officers and government officials from across East Africa, including many Ethiopians, who have completed an Executive Masters programme in Security Sector Management. The Masters is delivered by the Cranfield […]

On 13th January , The British Embassy in Addis Ababa hosted an event for the UK’s Cranfield University Alumni in Ethiopi...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...