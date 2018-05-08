Alwihda Info
Buhari Administration Will Continue to Ensure Transparency, Accountability in Governance – VP Osinbajo


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Mai 2018 modifié le 9 Mai 2018 - 02:10


*Says FG determined to stop grand corruption *Implementation of OGP has improved Nigeria’s image in international community Speech Delivered by His Excellency, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, at the Open Government Partnership (OGP) Week, Held at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja, on Monday, May 7, 2018: “We have, since we […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



