Buhari Administration Will Continue to Ensure Transparency, Accountability in Governance – VP Osinbajo

*Says FG determined to stop grand corruption *Implementation of OGP has improved Nigeria’s image in international community Speech Delivered by His Excellency, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, at the Open Government Partnership (OGP) Week, Held at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja, on Monday, May 7, 2018: “We have, since we […]

*Says FG determined to stop grand corruption *Implementation of OGP has improved Nigeria’s image in international community S...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...