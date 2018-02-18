Cabinet endorses director of Somalia’s Communications Authority

The Cabinet has unanimously endorsed Abdi Sheik Ahmed for the post of Director-General of the National Communications Authority (NCA) of Somalia, which is established under Somalia’s Communications Law 2017. Speaking after the endorsement, the minister for Post, Telecom and Technology, H.E. Abdi Ashur Hassan, thanked the Cabinet for the endorsement of the director who will […]

