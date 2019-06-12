Alwihda Info
Call for Entries: APO Group African Women in Media Award to Recognise Support of Female Journalists for Womenâs Entrepreneurship in Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Juin 2019


APO Group ([www.APO-opa.com](http://www.apo-opa.com/)), the leading media relations consultancy and press release distribution service in Africa and the Middle East, presents the inaugural APO Group African Women in Media Award set to recognise, celebrate and empower African women journalists who support female entrepreneurship in Africa. The Award will be bestowed to the winner at the 5th […]

