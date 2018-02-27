Cameroon Student is the 11th Commonwealth Points of Light winner

Noela Lyonga, representing Cameroon, is the founder of the ‘Noela Lyonga Foundation’, an organisation improving education for prisoners and engaging young people in volunteering. Through her ‘Inspire an Inmate’ programme, Noela has led training workshops for over 100 prisoners to support their economic reintegration into society when they leave prison. Using sports, music and art […]

