Canada congratulates The Gambia for rejoining the Commonwealth

The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today issued the following statement on the readmission of The Gambia to the Commonwealth: “Canada strongly supports The Gambia’s readmission to the Commonwealth and offers its sincere congratulations on its renewed membership. “The Commonwealth is a family of 2.4 billion people around the globe, united in our […]

