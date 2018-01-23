Canada congratulates new president of Liberia

The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today issued the following statement on the inauguration of George Weah, the new president of Liberia: “Canada congratulates the new president of Liberia, George Weah, on his inauguration and the Liberian people for holding peaceful elections.” “The election of President Weah is a historic moment in the […]

