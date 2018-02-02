Communique of the 748th AU PSC Meeting on the deployment of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) contingent mission in the Kingdom of Lesotho

The Peace and Security Council of the African Union (AU), at its 748th meeting held on 24 January 2018, adopted the following decision on the deployment of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) contingent mission in the Kingdom of Lesotho: Council, 1. Takes note of the briefing made by the Secretariat of (SADC on the […]

