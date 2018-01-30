Continued arbitrary arrests and incommunicado detention of Sudanese citizens amidst crackdown on January 2018 peaceful protests

The African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies has continued to monitor the on-going crackdown of peaceful protests including arbitrary arrests and detention of Sudanese citizens, transfer of opposition political leaders to remote prisons in Darfur, confiscation of newspapers, harassment of journalists amidst growing public unrest and a call for a protest scheduled to happen […]

The African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies has continued to monitor the on-going crackdown of peaceful...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...