Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Africa: 52 African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases (13,814), deaths (747), and recoveries (2,355)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Avril 2020


African Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases (13,814), deaths (747), and recoveries (2,355) by region: Central (1,229 cases; 38 deaths; 128 recoveries): Burundi (5; 0; 0), Cameroon (820; 12; 98), Central African Republic (11; 0; 3), Chad (15; 0; 2), Congo (70; 5; 5), DRC (234; 20; 16), Equatorial Guinea (21; 0; 3), Gabon […]

African Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases (13,814), deaths (747), and recoveries (2,355) by region: Central (1,229 cases; 38 deaths; 128...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Dimanche 12 Avril 2020 - 21:41 Coronavirus – Burkina Faso : Covid-19 au Burkina Faso

Dimanche 12 Avril 2020 - 21:40 Coronavirus – Burkina Faso : Covid-19 au Burkina Faso

Dimanche 12 Avril 2020 - 21:31 Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 update – 12 April 2020

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 12/04/2020

Tchad - couvre-feu : le directeur de la gendarmerie hausse le ton

Tchad - couvre-feu : le directeur de la gendarmerie hausse le ton

Tchad : 4 morts dans un accident entre Guelendeng et N'Djamena Tchad : 4 morts dans un accident entre Guelendeng et N'Djamena 12/04/2020

Populaires

Tchad - couvre-feu : le directeur de la gendarmerie hausse le ton

12/04/2020

"Aucun soldat au-delà des frontières" : Le Tchad apporte des clarifications

12/04/2020

Tchad : 4 morts dans un accident entre Guelendeng et N'Djamena

12/04/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : un dépôt pharmaceutique offre des kilos de médicaments à un hôpital
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 30/03/2020 - Pape NDIAYE

​Chloroquine (Sénégal) : Une molécule d’espoir contre le coronavirus

​Chloroquine (Sénégal) : Une molécule d’espoir contre le coronavirus

La lutte contre Boko Haram relève de l’intérêt général de notre nation ! La lutte contre Boko Haram relève de l’intérêt général de notre nation ! 26/03/2020 - Abdelmanane Khatab

ANALYSE - 05/04/2020 - Kelvin Mendig-lembaye Djetoyo

​Tchad : l'utilisation des réseaux sociaux à bon escient ? Entre tribalisme et ethnocentrisme

​Tchad : l'utilisation des réseaux sociaux à bon escient ? Entre tribalisme et ethnocentrisme

Afrique : Le transport aérien à l’épreuve du Covid-19 Afrique : Le transport aérien à l’épreuve du Covid-19 05/04/2020 - Tahir Ndiaye

REACTION - 06/04/2020 - AMA

Accusations de favoritisme : mise au point du Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, président de la BAD

Accusations de favoritisme : mise au point du Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, président de la BAD

Coronavirus : l'Homme, seul avec sa conscience... Coronavirus : l'Homme, seul avec sa conscience... 26/03/2020 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil