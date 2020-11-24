Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 Update (24 November 2020)

Over 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 1.7 million recoveries & 49,000 deaths cumulatively. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: http://arcg.is/XvuSX. Read more on https://who-africa.africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-africa-covid19-update-24-november-2020?lang=en

Over 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 1.7 million recoveries & 49,000 deaths cum...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...