Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 Update (30 October 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Octobre 2020


Over 1.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases in the African continent – with more than 1.4 million recoveries & 42,000 deaths cumulatively. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX. Read more on https://who-africa.africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-africa-covid19-update-30-october-2020?lang=en

