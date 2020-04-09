Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 update (9 April 2020)

COVID-19 cases in Africa reach over 11,000 – with 1,354 recoveries & 558 deaths reported. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: [https://arcg.is/XvuS](https://t.co/V0fkK8dYTg?amp=1) Read more on https://who-africa.africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-africa-covid19-update-9-april-2020?lang=en

