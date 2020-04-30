Coronavirus: African Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases (35,371) deaths (1,534), and recoveries (11,727)

African Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases (35,371) deaths (1,534), and recoveries (11,727) by region: Central (3,182 cases; 104 deaths; 1,088 recoveries): Burundi (15; 1; 4), Cameroon (1,806; 59; 915), Central African Republic (50; 0; 10), Chad (51; 2; 19), Congo (209; 8; 19), DRC (491; 30; 59), Equatorial Guinea (315; 1; 9), Gabon […]
African Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases (35,371) deaths (1,534), and recoveries (11,727) by region: Central (3,182 cases...
African Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases (35,371) deaths (1,534), and recoveries (11,727) by region: Central (3,182 cases...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...