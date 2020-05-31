Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (136,677) deaths (3,941), and recoveries (56,958)

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (136,677) deaths (3,941), and recoveries (56,958) by region: Central (15,247 cases; 379 deaths; 5,494 recoveries): Burundi (42; 1; 20), Cameroon (5,659; 185; 3,441), Central African Republic (874; 1; 23), Chad (759; 65; 444), Congo (571; 19; 161), DRC (2,965; 69; 428), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon […]
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (136,677) deaths (3,941), and recoveries (56,958) by region:...
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (136,677) deaths (3,941), and recoveries (56,958) by region:...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...