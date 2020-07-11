Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (560,714) deaths (12,768), and recoveries (274,922)

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (560,714) deaths (12,768), and recoveries (274,922) by region: Central (40,293 cases; 833 deaths; 22,347 recoveries): Burundi (232; 1; 141), Cameroon (15,173; 359; 11,928), CAR (4,200; 52; 1,142), Chad (874; 74; 789), Congo (2,103; 47; 602), DRC (7,971; 189; 3,615), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (5,942; 46; […]
