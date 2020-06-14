Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 13 June 2020, 6 pm EAT

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (226,034) deaths (6,070), and recoveries (103,323) by region: Central (22,714 cases; 471 deaths; 8,152 recoveries): Burundi (94; 1; 61), Cameroon (8,929; 214; 4,906), Central African Republic (2,057; 7; 363), Chad (848; 72; 711), Congo (779; 25; 261), DRC (4,724; 106; 595), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon […]
