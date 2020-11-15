Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 14 November 2020, 9 am EAT

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,948,833) deaths (46,836), and recoveries (1,646,823) by region: Central (61,936 cases; 1,167 deaths; 59,048 recoveries): Burundi (624; 1; 549), Cameroon (22,583; 433; 21,510), CAR (4,900; 63; 4,809), Chad (1,589; 100; 1,435), Congo (5,379; 92; 4,891), DRC (11,732; 319; 11,026), Equatorial Guinea (5,104; 85; 4,973), Gabon (9,062; 58; […]
