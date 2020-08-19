Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 18 August 2020, 6 pm EAT

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 Cases (1,129,185), deaths (25,894), and recoveries (847,696) by region: Central (52,027 cases; 1,009 deaths; 39,856 recoveries): Burundi (413; 1; 336), Cameroon (18,389; 401; 16,459), CAR (4,667; 61; 1,748), Chad (959; 76; 865), Congo (3,831; 76; 1,628), DRC (9,721; 243; 8,882), Equatorial Guinea (4,892; 83; 2,713), Gabon (8,270; 53; […]
