Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 20 November 2020, 6 pm EAT


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Novembre 2020


African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (2,028,881) death (48,708), and recoveries (1,715,673) by region: Central (63,669 cases; 1,176 deaths; 59,999 recoveries): Burundi (642; 1; 549), Cameroon (23,528; 435; 22,177), CAR (4,907; 63; 4,817), Chad (1,620; 101; 1,463), congo (5,632; 92; 4,891), DRC (12,129; 324; 11,242), Equatorial Guinea (5,121; 85; 4,975), Gabon (9,116; 59; […]

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (2,028,881) death (48,708), and rec...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 21/11/2020

Le Tchad commémore la Journée internationale des droits de l'enfant

Le Tchad commémore la Journée internationale des droits de l'enfant

Electricité : N'Djamena sortira de la pénombre, promet Idriss Déby Electricité : N'Djamena sortira de la pénombre, promet Idriss Déby 21/11/2020

Populaires

Tchad : nominations au ministère de l'Économie et de la Planification du développement

21/11/2020

Electricité : N'Djamena sortira de la pénombre, promet Idriss Déby

21/11/2020

Tchad : le président pose la pierre de construction de deux centrales solaires

21/11/2020
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 17/11/2020 - Vanessa Moungar et Yero Baldeh

Le rôle des femmes est essentiel pour bâtir des communautés résilientes après le Covid-19

Le rôle des femmes est essentiel pour bâtir des communautés résilientes après le Covid-19

Tribune : Le complexe des petits dictateurs Tribune : Le complexe des petits dictateurs 27/10/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

ANALYSE - 16/11/2020 - Aliou TALL

​Emigration clandestine : BRING BACK OUR BOYS ! Ils sont violés, vendus et tués par les libyens

​Emigration clandestine : BRING BACK OUR BOYS ! Ils sont violés, vendus et tués par les libyens

Importance et enjeux d'un Code de bonne conduite des journalistes en période électorale Importance et enjeux d'un Code de bonne conduite des journalistes en période électorale 11/11/2020 - Fleury Fulgence BANALE

REACTION - 12/11/2020 - Hisseine Adamou Camara

Tchad : les couturiers professionnels réagissent à l'annonce de l'interdiction d'importation de tissus

Tchad : les couturiers professionnels réagissent à l'annonce de l'interdiction d'importation de tissus

Massacre des élèves de Kumba au Cameroun: La diaspora en Belgique condamne Massacre des élèves de Kumba au Cameroun: La diaspora en Belgique condamne 25/10/2020

© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter