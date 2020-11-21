Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 20 November 2020, 6 pm EAT

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (2,028,881) death (48,708), and recoveries (1,715,673) by region: Central (63,669 cases; 1,176 deaths; 59,999 recoveries): Burundi (642; 1; 549), Cameroon (23,528; 435; 22,177), CAR (4,907; 63; 4,817), Chad (1,620; 101; 1,463), congo (5,632; 92; 4,891), DRC (12,129; 324; 11,242), Equatorial Guinea (5,121; 85; 4,975), Gabon (9,116; 59; […]
