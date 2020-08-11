Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Coronavirus – Egypt: U.S. donates ventilators to support Egypt’s COVID-19 response, strengthen intensive care unit (ICU) capacity


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Août 2020


The United States Government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has provided the Government of Egypt with a donation of 250 ventilators for intensive care units. The donation delivers on President Trump’s pledge to provide these critically needed supplies, and supports Egypt’s urgent response to the pandemic. These made-in-America ventilators are highly […]

The United States Government, through the United States Agency for International Development (...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



