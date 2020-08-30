Coronavirus – Equatorial Guinea: COVID-19 Situation Report

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs The COVID-19 pandemic currently affects more than 188 countries including all African countries. As of 24 August 2020, there were 23,057,288 positive cases, and 800,906 deaths worldwide, out of which only around 1,000,379 persons (4%) were COVID-19 positive and 20,321 (3%) deaths were in the African continent according to WHO’s […]

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs The COVID-19 pandemic currently affects more than 188 countries including ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...