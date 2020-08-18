Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 Update (17 August 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Août 2020


Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces three new COVID19 deaths in Eswatini, taking the total number of COVID19 deaths to 73. “May their souls rest in peace.” New cases: 55 Total cases: 3894 New recoveries: 103 Total recoveries: 2371 New deaths: 3 T otal deaths: 73 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-eswatini-covid19-update-17-august-2020?lang=en

