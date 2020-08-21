Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 Update (20 August 2020)

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces two new COVID19 deaths in Eswatini, taking the total number of COVID19 deaths to 81. “May their souls rest in peace.” New cases: 52 Total cases: 4110 New recoveries: 32 Total recoveries: 2643 New deaths: 2 Total deaths: 81 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-eswatini-covid19-update-20-august-2020?lang=en

