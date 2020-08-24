Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 Update (23 August 2020)

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces two new COVID19 deaths in Eswatini, taking the total number of COVID19 deaths to 85. “May their souls rest in peace.” New cases: 36 Total cases: 4225 New recoveries: 136 Total recoveries: 2898 New deaths: 2 Total deaths: 85 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-eswatini-covid19-update-23-august-2020?lang=en
