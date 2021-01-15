Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 update (14 January 2021)

Health Minister Lizzie Nkosi announces three new #COVID19 deaths in Eswatini, taking total deaths to 335. “May their souls rest in peace.” New cases: 203 Total cases: 12 327 Active cases: 3713 New recoveries: 90 Total recoveries: 8076 New deaths: 3 Total deaths: 335 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-eswatini-covid19-update-14-january-2021?lang=en

