Coronavirus – Eswatini: Covid-19 Update (1st September 2020)

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces three new #COVID19 deaths in Eswatini, taking the total number of #COVID19 deaths to 94. “May their souls rest in peace.” New cases: 41 Total cases: 4618 New recoveries: 33 Total recoveries: 3562 New deaths: 3 Total deaths: 94 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-eswatini-covid19-update-1st-september-2020?lang=en

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces three new #COVID19 deaths in Eswatini, taking the total number of...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...