Coronavirus – Eswatini: Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi’s COVID-19 update on 14 November 2020


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Novembre 2020


Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces one new COVID-19 death in Eswatini, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 119. “May her soul rest in peace.” New cases: 17 Total cases: 6093 New recoveries: 15 Total recoveries: 5771 New death: 1 Total deaths: 119 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-eswatini-minister-of-health-lizzie-nkosis-covid19-update-on-14-november-2020?lang=en

