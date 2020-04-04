Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 Response – Key Protection Concerns from the National Protection Cluster


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Avril 2020


Pandemics are devastating in any context. However, the danger posed by disease outbreaks (such as COVID-19) is magnified for the 8.4 million people (including 1.7 million internally displaced persons (IDPs)) already in need of humanitarian assistance in Ethiopia. The response to COVID-19 will not only stretch the capacity of health services, but may result in […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



