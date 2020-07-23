Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (22nd July 2020)

Daily Laboratory test: 7294 New cases: 452 Severe cases: 38 New recovered: 58 New deaths: 8 Total Laboratory test: 350,160 Active cases: 5828 Total recovered: 5506 Total deaths: 188 Total cases: 11,524 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-ethiopia-covid19-reported-cases-in-ethiopia-22nd-july-2020?lang=en

