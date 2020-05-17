Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 17 May 2020

The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 4225; of these Eleven (11) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are Three-Hundred-Seventeen (317). Among the confirmed cases, 5 of them are male and 6 are female. All of them are Ethiopians and their age ranges from […]

The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 4225; of these Eleven (11) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of to...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...