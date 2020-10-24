Coronavirus – Kenya: 1142 COVID-19 patients are admitted in Health Facilities

Currently, there are 20 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 59 on supplementary oxygen and 16 in High Dependency Unit (HDU). A total of 1,142 are admitted in various health facilities while 3,238 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-1142-covid19-patients-are-admitted-in-health-facilities?lang=en

