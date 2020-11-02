Coronavirus – Kenya: 55877 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kenya

685 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 4,433 tested in the last 24 hours. This brings to 55,877 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. Our cumulative tests are now 699,520. 659 are Kenyans and 26 are foreigners. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-55877-confirmed-covid19-cases-in-kenya?lang=en

