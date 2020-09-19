Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (19/09/2020)

105 people have tested positive of Coronavirus from a sample size of 2868 bringing the total positives to 36829. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-update-19092020?lang=en

105 people have tested positive of Coronavirus from a sample size of 2868 bringing the total positives to 36829. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-update-1...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...