Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (19/09/2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Septembre 2020


105 people have tested positive of Coronavirus from a sample size of 2868 bringing the total positives to 36829. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-update-19092020?lang=en

105 people have tested positive of Coronavirus from a sample size of 2868 bringing the total positives to 36829.

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




