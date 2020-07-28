Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (27th July 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Juillet 2020


440 have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 3,197 samples tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 17,975 the number of positive cases. Our cumulative tests are now 279,612. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-update-27th-july-2020?lang=en

