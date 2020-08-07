Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (6 august 2020)

538 more people have tested positive from a 6,195 samples bringing national tally to 23,873. Cumulative tests in the Country stands at 335, 318. From the cases 516 are Kenyans & 22 foreigners. 333 are males & 205 females.Youngest 2 year old, oldest is 85 years Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-update-6-august-2020?lang=en

