Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 update (08 January 2021)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Janvier 2021


221 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 6,190 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 97,954 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. The cumulative tests are now 1,081,863. From the cases 201 are Kenyans while 20 are foreigners. The new cases are from; Nairobi 81, […]

