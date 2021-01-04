Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 update (3 January 2021)

124 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 2,855 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 96,802 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. The cumulative tests are now 1,055,691. From the cases 100 are Kenyans while 24 are foreigners. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-update-3-january-2021?lang=en

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...