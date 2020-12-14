Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 updates (12 December 2020)

548 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 6,953 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 91,526 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. The cumulative tests are now 967,317. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-updates-12-december-2020?lang=en

