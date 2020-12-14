Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 updates (12 December 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Décembre 2020


548 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 6,953 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 91,526 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. The cumulative tests are now 967,317. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-updates-12-december-2020?lang=en

