Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 updates (16 December 2020)

Today, 394 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 5,752 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 92,853 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. The cumulative tests are now 984,435. From the cases 367 are Kenyans while 27 are foreigners. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-updates-16-december-2020?lang=en

