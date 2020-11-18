Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 updates (18 November 2020)

957 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 5,559 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 72,686 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. The cumulative tests are now 804,894. From the cases 908 are Kenyans and 49 are foreigners. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-updates-18-november-2020?lang=en

