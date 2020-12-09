Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 updates (8 December 2020)

Today, 521 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 4,721 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 89,100 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. The cumulative tests are now 938,936. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-updates-8-december-2020?lang=en

