Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Kenya: Distribution of Cases by Counties (28 October 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Octobre 2020


Distribution of the cases by Counties is as follows: Nairobi (199), Mombasa (117), Kiambu (102), Kericho (73), Nakuru (67), Bungoma (66), Uasin-Gishu (55), Kisumu (50), Kilifi (40), Kisii (30), Bomet (18), Siaya (18), Nyeri (16), West Pokot (16), Meru (14), Isiolo (14), Machakos (12), Murang’a (10), Nandi (10), Laikipia (9), Kajiado (9), Garissa (9), Busia […]

Distribution of the cases by Counties is as follows: Nairobi (199), Mombasa (117), Kiambu (102), Kericho (73), Nakuru (67), Bungo...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 28/10/2020

Tchad : le nouveau délégué au tourisme, à la culture et l'artisanat installé à Moundou

Tchad : le nouveau délégué au tourisme, à la culture et l'artisanat installé à Moundou

Tchad : le chef de l'État fait le point avec les partis politiques Tchad : le chef de l'État fait le point avec les partis politiques 28/10/2020

Populaires

Tchad : le chef de l'État rencontre les partis politiques ce mercredi à la Présidence

28/10/2020

Tchad : Idriss Déby demande "l’apport de tous" pour le 2ème Forum

28/10/2020

Tchad : nomination au ministère de la Jeunesse et des Sports

28/10/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : à Doba, des orientations fermes aux hommes de la Légion de gendarmerie n°15
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 27/10/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Tribune : Le complexe des petits dictateurs

Tribune : Le complexe des petits dictateurs

Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux 04/10/2020 - Mahamoud Ali Seid

ANALYSE - 22/10/2020 - Ahmat Yacoub Dabio

Que cherche la Turquie en Libye ?

Que cherche la Turquie en Libye ?

Où est passé l’article 51 ? Proposition de suppression de l’article 67 du projet de révision de la Constitution Où est passé l’article 51 ? Proposition de suppression de l’article 67 du projet de révision de la Constitution 19/10/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 25/10/2020

Massacre des élèves de Kumba au Cameroun: La diaspora en Belgique condamne

Massacre des élèves de Kumba au Cameroun: La diaspora en Belgique condamne

Tchad : les propositions de Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam pour le Forum national inclusif Tchad : les propositions de Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam pour le Forum national inclusif 07/10/2020 - Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam