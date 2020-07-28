Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Kenya: Distribution of Cases by County (27th July 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Juillet 2020


The distribution of the cases by counties is as follows: Nairobi (326), Machakos (32), Kajiado (17), Kiambu (17), Uasin Gishu (13), Mombasa (10), Muranga (5), Baringo (5), Kilifi (5), Busia (2), Wajir (2), Nyeri (1), Embu (1), Nandi (2), Taita Taveta (1), Tharaka Nithi (1). Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-distribution-of-cases-by-county-27th-july-2020?lang=en

TCHAD - 27/07/2020

