The distribution of the cases by counties is as follows: Nairobi (326), Machakos (32), Kajiado (17), Kiambu (17), Uasin Gishu (13), Mombasa (10), Muranga (5), Baringo (5), Kilifi (5), Busia (2), Wajir (2), Nyeri (1), Embu (1), Nandi (2), Taita Taveta (1), Tharaka Nithi (1). Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-distribution-of-cases-by-county-27th-july-2020?lang=en

The distribution of the cases by counties is as follows: Nairobi (326), Machakos (32), Kajiado (17), Ki...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...