The cases are distributed in the counties of: – Nairobi (134) – Kiambu (19) – Mombasa (9) – Kajiado (6) – Machakos (6) – Lamu (3) – Murang’a (2) – Uasin Gishu (1) – Kirinyaga (1) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-distribution-of-cases-by-county-as-of-6-july-2020?lang=en

The cases are distributed in the counties of:

– Nairobi (134) – Kiambu (19) – Mombasa (9) – Kajiado (6) –...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...