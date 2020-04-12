Coronavirus – Kenya: Update of Coronavirus situation in the country and response measures as at 12th April 2020

The National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus wishes to issue the following statement, with regard to the status of Coronavirus in the country. In the last 24 hours, we managed to test 766 samples. A total of six (6) persons tested positive for Coronavirus disease, bringing to 197 the number of confirmed cases in the […]

