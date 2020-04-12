Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Kenya: Update of Coronavirus situation in the country and response measures as at 12th April 2020


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Avril 2020


The National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus wishes to issue the following statement, with regard to the status of Coronavirus in the country. In the last 24 hours, we managed to test 766 samples. A total of six (6) persons tested positive for Coronavirus disease, bringing to 197 the number of confirmed cases in the […]

The National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus wishes to issue the following statement, with regard to the status of Coronavirus in the country. In ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 12/04/2020

Tchad - Covid-19 : une journée de salubrité publique à Am-Timan

Tchad - Covid-19 : une journée de salubrité publique à Am-Timan

"Aucun soldat au-delà des frontières" : Le Tchad apporte des clarifications "Aucun soldat au-delà des frontières" : Le Tchad apporte des clarifications 12/04/2020

Populaires

Tchad - couvre-feu : le directeur de la gendarmerie hausse le ton

12/04/2020

"Aucun soldat au-delà des frontières" : Le Tchad apporte des clarifications

12/04/2020

Tchad - Covid-19 : prison ferme pour avoir aidé des confinés à fuir de Koutéré

12/04/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : un dépôt pharmaceutique offre des kilos de médicaments à un hôpital
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 30/03/2020 - Pape NDIAYE

​Chloroquine (Sénégal) : Une molécule d’espoir contre le coronavirus

​Chloroquine (Sénégal) : Une molécule d’espoir contre le coronavirus

La lutte contre Boko Haram relève de l’intérêt général de notre nation ! La lutte contre Boko Haram relève de l’intérêt général de notre nation ! 26/03/2020 - Abdelmanane Khatab

ANALYSE - 05/04/2020 - Kelvin Mendig-lembaye Djetoyo

​Tchad : l'utilisation des réseaux sociaux à bon escient ? Entre tribalisme et ethnocentrisme

​Tchad : l'utilisation des réseaux sociaux à bon escient ? Entre tribalisme et ethnocentrisme

Afrique : Le transport aérien à l’épreuve du Covid-19 Afrique : Le transport aérien à l’épreuve du Covid-19 05/04/2020 - Tahir Ndiaye

REACTION - 06/04/2020 - AMA

Accusations de favoritisme : mise au point du Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, président de la BAD

Accusations de favoritisme : mise au point du Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, président de la BAD

Coronavirus : l'Homme, seul avec sa conscience... Coronavirus : l'Homme, seul avec sa conscience... 26/03/2020 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil